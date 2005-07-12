Rove released Matt Cooper from any deal for anonymity so Cooper would not go to jail. Logically those of us without tinfoil hats can conclude that Rove would do the same for Miller. Therefore, I think we can reasonably conclude that Rove is not the only person involved and Miller most likely had another source. Rove no doubt talked to Miller and she no doubt wants to play martyr for free speech, but is there anyone else there too?