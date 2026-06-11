Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Patriot Paul's avatar
Patriot Paul
2h

Erick one of your very best commentary’s ever… we should be more aware of this wonderful nation and what it means and stands for! We are indeed blessed, privileged and many times ungrateful! But it is precisely this why we have such division in America- it seems that the left wants to destroy ALL of this— even our freedoms that we also take for granted… it’s this that will not and can not be tolerated… the facts are too numerous to support my thesis and you know this…. The rot needs to be defeated before the US becomes Europe or worse… voting should be our weapon and not guns - like the left….. again good job!

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Stacy Champion's avatar
Stacy Champion
2h

Thanks friend. I needed this on a beautiful American morning here in Dallas, Ga.

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