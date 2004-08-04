For the last twelve out of thirteen days, Kerry has been ahead of Bush in the Rasmussen poll. As late as yesterday, it was 45-48. Today, it is back to tied.

Is part of the ABB crowd headed back to Bush? Waaayyyy to early to tell. But, I think it might happen.

For those of you just tuning in, this is my new working theory. Kaus has his "panic time" theory. I have my ABB theory.

In short, I believe a number of the "Anybody But Bush" crowd just wants reasurance from Bush that he isn't a crazed religious zealot. If they get that in the next month they will return home and the race will cease being neck and neck.

I do not think the country is as divided as the pundits would have us believe. I think the country is just nervous.