Damn Tim Russert. He actually asked tough questions of Hillary Clinton in the debate Monday night. And now, Hillary's campaign is on the attack.

This is all part of Hillary's Victorian Campaign Strategy. You know the one. She is to be seen and heard, but not "listened to." You are to presume that she is a dainty, delightful creature with pleasant opinions acceptable enough to be welcomed into polite society, but never you ask her tough policy questions, that would be cruel, offensive, and impolite.

And so Hillary Clinton seeks to have it both ways. A strategy we all knew was coming because of what happened to Rick Lazio when he ran against Clinton for the U.S. Senate in 2000. Lazio walked across the stage, dared to one up Mrs. Bill Clinton, and the media had a field day. Hillary Attacked! read the headline. "How *dare* Rick Lazio do that. She's a woman! This is mental, verbal rape! *And* it's the FIRST lady!", the left wing pundits in the New York Times sneered.

And now Tim Russert has done it too. Save for a few guys at National Review the other night, most analysts have lambasted Hillary Clinton's performance Monday night. The result is predictable.

Tim Russert roughed up a girl, is the spin. He dared to ask the front runner who leads by a wide margin tough questions. And she's a girl. That's unfair.

Doesn't Tim Russert know that he's not allowed to ask a girl tough questions even when she wants to play with the boys? That's not to say he can't ask the boy's tough questions. He can. Equality is a one way street to the Clintons. But how dare he allow Mrs. Bill Clinton to answer one question, drivers licenses for illegal aliens, two different ways.

That, sadly, amounted to rape. Or at least you'd think so, given the outrage Mrs. Bill Clinton's campaign and supporters are expressing.