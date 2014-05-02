Time for New Leadership
30 years ago, a man ran for the Senate because his opponent kept claiming to be for spending cuts while raising spending. His opponent kept claiming to be a conservative, while letting big government grow, even when he was the majority and could stop ...
30 years ago, a man ran for the Senate because his opponent kept claiming to be for spending cuts while raising spending. His opponent kept claiming to be a conservative, while letting big government grow, even when he was the majority and could stop it.
Maybe that candidate needs to be reminded of his own words.
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