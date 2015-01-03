When Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Michele Bachmann

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard81% ran for President in 2012, she said if she were President she would get gas below $2.00 a gallon. That led to much ridicule from the left/press who claimed that was impossible. One of the leading voices giving credibility to the rejection of Bachmann’s claim was Time Magazine’s Bryan R. Walsh.

Walsh wrote of Bachmann’s claims, “If you see sub-$2-a-gallon gas again, I strongly suggest that you stock up on bottled water and canned tuna, because the economic end times may be at hand.”

Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Michele Bachmann

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard81% gets the last laugh.

Enjoy your bunker, Mr. Walsh. And perhaps learn to never say “never again.”

The post Time Magazine’s Bryan R. Walsh (@bryanrwalsh) Must Be Hoarding Water and Tuna appeared first on RedState.