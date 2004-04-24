The greenies are about to really hack me off:

The state announced its proposal for permanent outdoor watering restrictions Friday, including making the current voluntary system of odd-even watering mandatory.

Odd-numbered addresses would be allowed to water only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; even-numbered addresses could water only Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The public can comment on the rules during the next month. The Board of Natural Resources will consider adopting them at its May 26 meeting. If approved, they will take effect June 1, said Kevin Chambers, communications director for the Environmental Protection Division.

The timing of the proposal is unrelated to the mild drought conditions being experienced in the state, Chambers said, although the proposed system could be used to establish water use schedules if drought conditions intensify. This is noxious. I support conservation of water, but why not increase the price per gallon above a certain amount to discourage use, but allow those who want to keep on, keep on.