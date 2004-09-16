I you haven't been there in a while, please go check out The Living Room Candidate feature at the American Museum of the Moving Image.

The website features all the great campaign ads that ever appeared on television. It is a valuable resource for history buffs and political junkies alike. I have been visiting it for some time.

The most amazing part is seeing how campaign ads have and have not evolved over time. From the little girl with the daisy to Nancy Reagan's defense ad, which was an attack ad dressed up as a victimized spouse "woe as me" ad, the site is amazing and is a terrific resource.

Please go check out The Living Room Candidate