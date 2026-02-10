On Super Bowl Sunday, victims of Jeffrey Epstein ran an advertisement demanding answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Ironically, they themselves could provide the answers, but have chosen not to. I’m starting to think we have moved into the grift phase, with people using Epstein to advance personal ambitions and settle scores. Many of those who claimed to be deeply concerned really do not seem to be.

Take Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Congressman, who, before August of last year, insisted he and Marjorie Taylor Greene would read the names of the abusers of the Epstein victims on the floor of the House, where they would be protected by the Speech and Debate clause from lawsuit.

Greene is now gone, and Massie is still posturing. He claims he went to the Department of Justice yesterday and, in just a short review, saw the names of six men who were redacted and should have been named.

Massie could go name them. The Constitution of the United States gives Massie the right to go to the floor of the House, say anything he wants, and avoid all recriminations, including lawsuits for defamation. Why won’t he? Does he actually care, or is he using the Epstein victims and case as a cudgel against Donald Trump?

MAGA Advocates have long cared about Epstein, but now it turns out Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein had a long time relationship and friendship. It appears Epstein encouraged Bannon to get into the media to “protect” himself. It seems, based on a review of the documents, that Epstein was recommending that if Bannon operated as a media outfit, he could get around the Foreign Agents Registration Act and other issues. Bannon also had close ties to a Chinese Communist Party member.

Will MAGA still engage with Steve Bannon? Jack Posobiec, of Pizzagate fame, believed there was a cabal of human traffickers. Posobiec was one of the MAGA social media influencers who showed up at the White House to get one of Pam Bondi’s white binders with the supposed Epstein list in it. Will he still engage with Bannon?

The Trump Administration is trying to clear Steve Bannon’s criminal record this very day.

We’ve gotten more and more details about Bannon’s close relationship with Epstein, and the Trump Administration wants to do Bannon a solid now.

Maybe they were never really serious about Epstein.

Then there is Howard Lutnick. Lutnick clearly lied about his relationship with Epstein, which turned out to be much deeper and lasted much longer than Lutnick said.

All across Europe, politicians are losing their careers over Epstein’s ties to them, but no one in MAGA gives a damn about Lutnick. The White House insists Lutnick will stay on the job. Again, Lutnick clearly lied about his relationship with Epstein. They had much deeper and long lasting relations.