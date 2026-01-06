Programming Note: I’ll be joining Mark Halperin at 9:00am for his Morning Meeting.

A year and a half ago, Kamala Harris made her first major decision as a presidential candidate. It is a damning indictment of her political acumen — as if we did not have enough indictments of it already. But Harris chose Tim Walz, Minnesota’s Governor, who came out as some good ol’ boy and promptly labeled Republicans “weird.”

Then Republicans trotted out videos of Walz and his wife talking about leaving their windows open at night so they could smell Minneapolis burning in the Floyd riots. Then we saw Walz’s wife give a warmer embrace to Kamala Harris and her husband than she did to her own husband. Then, well, we got to know Walz, and Americans collectively concluded he was projecting weird on others in a vain effort to not be seen as the weirdo he is.

All these months later, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate is choosing not to run for a third term as Governor of Minnesota. Walz’s supporters claim he never lost an election in Minnesota. He’s stepping aside now because he would lose, probably in a primary to another Democrat.

People may have forgotten Tim Kaine ever existed, but he has been able to get re-elected as Virginia’s Senator after being Hillary Clinton’s running mate. Everything Harris touches withers.

The Minnesota welfare fraud scandal is so large that it has ruined Tim Walz’s ability to run for re-election, but the national press corps has insisted there is no fraud there. Funny how that works. NBC News’s coverage contains a hilarious passage.