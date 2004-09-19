Everyone is making a big deal of Cheney's comments on Kerry and attacks. Now, Kerry is crying foul over Hastert saying Al'Qaeda would prefer Kerry as President.

I will not tip-toe around it. Al'Qaeda Wants You To Vote For John Kerry. Why? Because Kerry has repeatedly vacillated on what he will do. Kerry has said he will conduct a more sensitive war. Kerry has said he will get our "traditional allies" like France and Germany on board, despite the fact that evidence grows of France and Germany helping Iraq and Iran with weapons programs.1. Kerry wants to use a world coalition and will not act unilaterally unless we are attacked first.2. Kerry will use "more traditional" means of pursuing Alâ€™Qaeda like police and surveillance â€“ never mind that Bush is already doing that along with aggressive military action.

Alâ€™Qaeda wants John Kerry elected because Kerry, like Clinton before him, has never trusted the military or known how to use it. Like Clinton, Kerry has surrounded himself with advisors who are deeply distrustful of the military culture and have devoted more time to changing that culture than harnessing that culture to fight for us. Alâ€™Qaeda wants John Kerry to be President because it knows that when the chips are down, John Kerry's instincts are to talk and George Bush's instincts are to fight back.

1. For those keeping up with press reports, no the governments have not directly involved themselves -- except in the case of Iraq. However, in the case of Iran, media reports suggest that both governments created a permissive culture whereby they knowingly allowed private companies and government subsidized companies to play a role in the development of weapons capabilities and nuclear resources in both Iraq and Iran. Some allies, huh?

2. As Vice President Cheney pointed out, we were already attacked.