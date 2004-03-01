Robert Holcomb links to this analysis of the hostile John Edwards:

For Mr. Edwards, the immediate question was whether he had acted in time or gone far enough to make a difference. But by the fifth time Mr. Edwards turned on Mr. Kerry, an even more pressing question had emerged, going to the heart of what has been a tough month for him. Was it even possible for Mr. Edwards to find enough differences between these two men -- both members of the Senate, men of wealth, residents of Washington, with similar voting records and policy prescriptions -- to shake up this race?

Still, he tried. I have got to tell you, I live in the South, I was born in the South, I'm married to a Southerner, I work with people who were born, raised, and never left the South.

Edwards sounds like he tries way too hard with that accent that is becoming increasingly annoying to listen to. It is too thick. It is too drawn out. It is too rehearsed. It sounds juvenile in its repeated use. I am starting to doubt the credibility of the accent and am starting to doubt the credibility of the candidate.

Pretending to be uncultured may get you in with country bumpkins, but pretending to be a country bumpkin will not the nomination get you.

Lincoln once said that you have to talk the talk of the average man to get the average man's vote. He didn't mean you have to sound like he average man. And, I would argue, Edwards doesn't even sound like the average man -- he sounds like a rich man doing his impression of a hick.