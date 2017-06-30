During the presidency of Barack Obama, the media gladly circulated his view that Republicans were hostage takers and terrorists. After the Gabrielle Giffords shooting, journalists spilled a lot of ink covering Republican rhetoric and how it had fanned the flames of hate. Reporters went to tea party rallies, found the most offensive person who was often a union activist play-acting as a racist tea partier, then portrayed all the tea party activists as violent racists.

Fast-forward to our present politics and Democrats are going on television claiming Republicans want to kill people, will let people die and have blood on their hands. Then a nut job attempted a mass assassination of Republican members of congress. Fueled by 24/7 news coverage, a hatred of the president, and a very real belief that the Democrats' rhetoric was on point, James Hodgkinson decided to take matters into his own hands. He came up with a list of Republicans to kill, got a gun and went off to murder.

Updated: Fri Jun 30, 2017