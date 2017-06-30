Tit for Tat for 06/30/2017
During the presidency of Barack Obama, the media gladly circulated his view that Republicans were hostage takers and terrorists. After the Gabrielle Giffords shooting, journalists spilled a lot of ink covering Republican rhetoric and how it had fanned ...
During the presidency of Barack Obama, the media gladly circulated his view that Republicans were hostage takers and terrorists. After the Gabrielle Giffords shooting, journalists spilled a lot of ink covering Republican rhetoric and how it had fanned the flames of hate. Reporters went to tea party rallies, found the most offensive person who was often a union activist play-acting as a racist tea partier, then portrayed all the tea party activists as violent racists.
Fast-forward to our present politics and Democrats are going on television claiming Republicans want to kill people, will let people die and have blood on their hands. Then a nut job attempted a mass assassination of Republican members of congress. Fueled by 24/7 news coverage, a hatred of the president, and a very real belief that the Democrats' rhetoric was on point, James Hodgkinson decided to take matters into his own hands. He came up with a list of Republicans to kill, got a gun and went off to murder.
Updated: Fri Jun 30, 2017