To Beat the President
Even if you get pissed off, make it to the fourth paragraph below please. I have spent five years and a few months loudly saying Mitt Romney could not win the Presidency and a month and a half actually thinking he could through no act of his own, but r...
Even if you get pissed off, make it to the fourth paragraph below please. I have spent five years and a few months loudly saying Mitt Romney could not win the Presidency and a month and a half actually thinking he could through no act of his own, but rather the act of the President failing miserably in the first debate. I should have stuck | Read More »