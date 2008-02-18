Hillary and Barack are scrambling to get to the left of John Edwards on a host of issues, but there is one issue on which Barack Obama has been consistently to the left of Hillary Clinton — the birth of children.

In partial birth abortion, a baby is born while the doctors are careful to leave the child partially in the birth canal. Then an incision is made in the back of the baby's head and its brains are vacuumed out. The child, being old enough, is aware and feeling.

Throughout his political career, Barack Obama has been a supporter of the procedure.

In 2004, as a candidate Barack Obama sent out a fundraising appeal against it.

U.S. Senate candidate Barack Obama's wife, Michelle, sent a fund-raising letter with the "alarming news" that "right-wing politicians" had passed a law stopping doctors from stabbing half-born babies in the neck with scissors, suctioning out their brains and crushing their skulls.

Michelle called partial-birth abortion "a legitimate medical procedure," and wouldn't supporters please pay $150 to attend a luncheon for her husband, who would fight against "cynical ploy[s]" to stop it? In 2003, while in the Illinois legislature, Barack Obama chaired the Illinois Senate committee that dealt with the Born Alive Infant Protection Act ("BAIPA"), a measure beyond the PBA that any sane person should support. The act mandating live saving medical treatment for infants born alive, as some children are born even though an abortion has been attempted. Obama refused to allow the committee to consider the legislation. He *refused* a hearing and shelved the legislation.

That's to the left of Hillary Clinton's position and NARAL's position, which was neutral on consideration of the BAIPA.*

And some of you people would rather Obama than John McCain. Pitiful.

*Updated: As SIConservative notes here, I made the mistake of equating the PBA and BAIPA. Clinton, Ted Kennedy, etc. supported the BAIPA, though Obama opposed it. Both Clinton and Obama opposed the PBA. I have fixed the post to resolve the confusion and correct the error.

Put another way, Hillary and Obama agree that until a baby is fully from the womb, it can be slaughtered. But, Hillary believes that once the baby is all the way out, you cannot slaughter it. Obama disagrees and supports killing fully born children.