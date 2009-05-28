It is increasingly clear that the Barack Obama Administration just makes stuff up and expects no one to catch them.

Jake Tapper, however, caught one whopper today.

TAPPER: All right. Just to follow up, I looked at your "100 Days, 100 Projects" booklet yesterday, and the very first one says, quote, "Using $27 million of Recovery Act funding a public housing development in D.C., the Regency House, has undergone a green retrofit. As part of this upgrade, the building installed solar panels, green roof, rainwater collection system, energy-efficient lighting, as well as water-conserving toilets, showerheads and faucets." But when I called the D.C. Housing Authority, they said only $59,000 was spent of stimulus money, not $27 million, and of these seven things mentioned, only two of the seven were actually done --

GIBBS: I think the mistake -- mistake in that one, as you blogged about earlier, took a series of different projects in a cut- and-paste into one.

TAPPER: OK. So it wasn't as clear and -- it wasn't as accurate as it could have been?

GIBBS: I -- I think that's accurate to say, yes.

But how many mistakes will be allowed before the media recognizing the administration has decided to serially lie?

Just yesterday Barack Obama claimed his stimulus package "saved or created nearly 100 -- 150,000 jobs" when in reality 16,000 jobs have been lost every single day since the stimulus was passed.

Was the "saved or created" statement cut and pasted onto the Teleprompter? was it a mistake or a lie? Because it certainly is not true.