Earlier this year, under a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon booted almost all members of the press from the Pentagon. The remainder is a group of rightwing bloggers and podcasters with a very limited group of reporters reporting for any major journalistic institutions.

Notwithstanding their exile, major media outlets are breaking big news at the Pentagon and those who remain in the building are mostly silent or playing propagandists for the Pentagon leadership. The major media outlets, out of the building, are relying on anonymous sources because anyone who talks on the record will be punished. It provides convenient coverage for some to discredit the reporting by claiming it is all based on anonymous sources. But it has to be because anyone at the Pentagon who talks publicly to any media outlet booted from the Pentagon will get punished.

And boy are the anonymous sources talking.

The Washington Post broke the story that Pete Hegseth ordered soldiers to kill survivors of one of the boat attacks in the Caribbean. According to its anonymous sources, Hegseth said to kill everybody, and the attack, as described, could actually amount to a war crime. The Post also points the finger at Admiral Frank M. Bradley, who carried out the orders. Bradley leads the special operators, including SEAL Team 6.

Now, at the New York Times, five anonymous “U.S. officials” and the President of the United States are defending both Hegseth and Bradley. Here is the Times’s reporting:

According to five U.S. officials, who spoke separately and on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter that is under investigation, Mr. Hegseth, ahead of the Sept. 2 attack, ordered a strike that would kill the people on the boat and destroy the vessel and its purported cargo of drugs. But, each official said, Mr. Hegseth’s directive did not specifically address what should happen if a first missile turned out not to fully accomplish all of those things. And, the officials said, his order was not a response to surveillance footage showing that at least two people on the boat survived the first blast. Admiral Bradley ordered the initial missile strike and then several follow-up strikes that killed the initial survivors and sank the disabled boat. As that operation unfolded, they said, Mr. Hegseth did not give any further orders to him. The officials clarified the sequence of events amid the political and legal uproar that has followed a report in The Washington Post last week. It said that Admiral Bradley ordered the second strike to fulfill a directive by Mr. Hegseth to kill everyone.

This very much reads to me like a story designed to insulate Pete Hegseth from the controversy. At first glance, it appears to make Admiral Bradley the fall guy, like the Post seemed to do, but the sources go on to tell the Times that Bradley’s concern was not the people, but the boat itself.

The two officials questioned whether the surviving people were Admiral Bradley’s intended target in the second strike, as opposed to the purported drugs and the disabled vessel. They argued that the purported cargo remained a threat and a lawful military target because another cartel-associated boat might have come to retrieve it.

The New York Times’s story comes as Republicans on Capitol Hill have started openly criticizing Pete Hegseth and, behind the scenes, frustrations have mounted among Republicans in Congress about Hegseth’s conduct.

To be clear, to Republicans, this is not about Donald Trump, but is very much about whether Hegseth is hurting Trump and Trump’s cause. A growing chorus of Republicans on Capitol Hill believes Hegseth is undermining the cause.

All of this will be impacted by today. Today changes everything. You might not feel like it, but follow along.