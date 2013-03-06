Today, House Conservatives Will Prove They Are the Problem
Yesterday, the White House announced it would stop White House tours in response to sequestration. Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas responded by offering an amendment to the pending continuing resolution that would prohibit federal dollars spent to c...
Yesterday, the White House announced it would stop White House tours in response to sequestration. Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas responded by offering an amendment to the pending continuing resolution that would prohibit federal dollars spent to cover the costs of President Obama’s golf games. Speaker John Boehner and the Republican Leaders ruled that Congressman Gohmert’s amendment was not relevant to the continuing resolution and | Read More »