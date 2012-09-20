Today the Media Will Probably Blame Bush
Last night Fox News broke the story that the mastermind of the attack in Libya had been released from GTMO in 2007 during the reign of George Chimpy McBushitler Halliburton and his evil Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, also known as Barack Obama̵...
Last night Fox News broke the story that the mastermind of the attack in Libya had been released from GTMO in 2007 during the reign of George Chimpy McBushitler Halliburton and his evil Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, also known as Barack Obama’s Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. But wait . . . there’s more. The United States had advance warning of the attack and | Read More »