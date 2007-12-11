I get sworn in at 6 p.m. tonight. We'll see how ugly things get in the vote for President and Pro Tempore.

A deal has been cut, though it's not widely known. But I suspect that Miriam now has nine votes locked in for sure with two more I'm pretty sure about.

The counting votes game has been quite fun for me. I learned several years ago some basic techniques for doing it. It's obviously not that hard, but what assumptions to make, etc. can be tricky -- especially when being new to a body without really knowing a lot of them. But, I think i've talked now to just about every single one of them and have a very high degree of confidence that my count is right.