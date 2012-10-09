Todd Akin Can Win. The NRSC Will Cut Off Its Nose to Spite Its Face in Missouri.
In 2010, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent a great deal of time and energy portraying conservatives as the reason the GOP did not take back the Senate. They blamed Jim DeMint for Sharon Angle’s win, though he chose not to support...
In 2010, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent a great deal of time and energy portraying conservatives as the reason the GOP did not take back the Senate. They blamed Jim DeMint for Sharon Angle’s win, though he chose not to supporter her in the primary. They blamed Jim DeMint and Sarah Palin for Christine O’Donnell’s win, though they endorsed a week before the primary | Read More »