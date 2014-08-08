"Anti-LGBT attitudes are terrible for people in all sorts of communities. They linger and oppress, and we need to stamp them out, ruthlessly," tweeted Josh Barro, a writer for the New York Times. In subsequent tweets he made clear that those who believe in traditional marriage are not worthy of respect or civility and, most alarmingly, that the government has the power to redefine words such as ...

Updated: Fri Aug 08, 2014