Mayella Ewell accused Tom Robinson of raping her. In what amounted to a show trial, Robinson was found guilty though he clearly had not raped Ewell. That’s the key part of the plot from To Kill a Mockingbird, which is also both one of my favorite movies and books.

Matt Lewis says Zerlina Maxwell of the Washington Post might want to re-read it. Why? According to Maxwell, who I’m guessing we are supposed to consider smart by virtue of her ability to pen a Washington Post op-ed, “No matter what Jackie said, we should automatically believe rape claims.”

She actually wrote that.

Tom Robinson would disagree, but he was shot and killed after being found guilty for a crime he did not commit. But hey, Mayella Ewell said he raped her. So I guess he did.

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