We get an unlisted phone number. A very nice lady called me tonight, just after 10 pm, to complain about a post I had written at RedState. I had called a congressman a moderate, saying he wasn't the type of guy you'd consider a conservative.

I've met the guy, I know he's conservative, but I also know he's in a district where he can't seem too conservative. I didn't want to hurt him.

Well, it took a while to calm the lady down and explain why I said what I said. I don't really mind that she called, but this is becoming more the norm than the exception. Email is one thing, but calling kind of pushes things to a new level.

It's time for the private line.