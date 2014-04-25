Tonight in Iowa, I’m honored to be the moderator of the Iowa Family Leader’s U.S. Senate Family Forum. The Family Leader has invited all the U.S. Senate candidates in Iowa to participate. Candidates Sam Clovis, Joni Ernst, Mark Jacobs, Matt Whitaker have all chosen to participate in the event.

I don’t plan on asking the candidates their specific positions on policy X, Y, or Z. We all know where the candidates tend to stand on the policy issues. But about their world views we tend to know very little. How do they view the world, what helps them make decisions, what events in their lives shaped them, etc. are things rarely drawn from debates.

That’s what I want to focus on tonight. I’m looking forward to seeing Governor Branstad and Senator Charles Grassley and helping Iowa voters decide who would be best to represent their state in the Senate.

You can find out more information on the forum at the Family Leader’s website.

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