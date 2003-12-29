With several days to go, Tomfoolery of the Highest Order has alreadycompiled a list of the top 10 moments of tomfoolery for the year.

My favorite:

The Jurisprudence of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O' Connor - I would mention the entire Supreme Court, but that would impugn the only three stellar justices on the Court, Scalia, Thomas, and Rehnquist. Also, Justices Souter, Breyer, Stevens, and (especially) Ginsburg are beyond redemption, so there is no point in discussing their nonsense. As the swing vote on the Court, and arguably the most powerful person in the nation, Justice O'Connor has gone senile.