House Republicans, coming up with every excuse under the sun to avoid stopping President Obama, are letting slip the real reason.

Congressman Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Pete Sessions

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard69%, chairman of the House Rules Committee, is telling Democratic lawmakers he wants total amnesty.

The Daily Caller reports Sessions met with Democratic lawmakers telling them how expansive his vision of immigration is before Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A announced the GOP would give up the fight on immigration.

More details are here. It is more and more obvious the only way the GOP will stop Obama is if House conservatives hold the line and oppose both the rule on the continuing resolution and the continuing resolution itself.

Time to work the phones people.

This is very important: conservative members of congress need to know you have their back. Call them and tell them to hold the line and shut it down if they have to.

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