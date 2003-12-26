Well, I've been gone all day. Christy, her parents, and I went shopping in Atlanta. Christy's parents give all the adult children and spouses of children money for Christmas. Usually we pay bills with it as we tend to live paycheck to paycheck with my student loan bills, etc. This year we decided we should splurge with it and part of another gift of money Christy got.

So, I got my iPod (10GB) & Panther (OSX 10.3) and Christy got 1 carat three drop earrings. They're beautiful.

Unfortunately for me, I'm at her parents and cannot take advantage of my iPod or Panther. Patience.