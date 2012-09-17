“So how do you feel about your new position with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)?” asked Media Bistro of Jonathan Allen. â€œCertainly excited. Iâ€™m happy to go to work for someone who inspires me and who I admire. Iâ€™m hopeful I can advance the Democratic Partyâ€™s goals and obviously, the congresswomanâ€™s goals,” Jonathan Allen replied. Jonathan Allen is now the Politico’s senior Washington correspondent. This | Read More »