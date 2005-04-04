Well, most of the tree from Saturday has been removed. The city, however, is made up of jerks.

They piled a bunch of stuff in our yard, some by the driveway and some by the road. Today, they came by and picked up the stuff by the road and refused to pick up the stuff they stacked by the driveway. Some are huge logs weighing several hundred pounds.

I arrived home and found the pregnant one out sawing limbs. Luckily the neighbor from whose yard the tree fell is having a company come by tomorrow to remove the remainder of the debris.