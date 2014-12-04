Now this is just pathetic.

Some of you turned Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Trey Gowdy

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard87% into the hero of the day because of his Benghazi investigation. He could do no wrong. What happens when you build a cult of personalty around any politician is then they can go BOHICA on you.

Bend over America. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Trey Gowdy

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard87% is now on record admitting he’s going to help shove President Obama’s amnesty plan right where you don’t want it.

On Fox News yesterday, Gowdy was asked about President Obama’s plan. He said the President had no authority.

Asked again by Fox News’s Bill Hemmer, Gowdy was insistent the President could not do what he did and had to treat congress as a co-equal branch of government.

So, Hemmer asked Gowdy who he’d stop the President. Gowdy’s answer? He wants to let Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. John McCain

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard52% handle it by tying up unrelated Presidential nominations in the Senate.

Yeah. Mind you, the Senate Republicans are not going to restore the filibuster on nominations, so that’s now impossible if one of the squishes won’t go along.

There you have it. The great white hope of Benghazi, now that he thinks conservatives are in his pocket, will stand with the Speaker, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Harry Reid

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11%, and Barack Obama against the American public on amnesty.

He wants Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. John McCain

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard52% to stop Obama.

I have no doubt, now being exposed, Gowdy will claim he is personally going to oppose the continuing resolution. But he’s going to support the rule, which will enable Boehner and Pelosi to get it passed without Gowdy.

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