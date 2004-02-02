Hat tip to Rick Hasen for this article:

Of the $14.5 million Edwards raised through Sept. 30, at least $6.7 million came from lawyers, according to an analysis by Dwight L. Morris and Associates. Most of those donors are plaintiffs' attorneys who sue companies accused of cheating or injuring people.

In Minnesota, Edwards has engaged in only a modest fundraising effort, collecting $75,000 to $85,000 through Sept. 30.

Law firms account for eight of the Edwards campaign's top 10 sources of money, though Edwards' own contribution of $460,000 was tops. The nonpartisan Center for Public Integrity says members of the Dallas firm of Baron & Budd, known for its asbestos litigation, have given $408,250 to Edwards during his six-year political career, the most of any law firm.