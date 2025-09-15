This one is a bit lengthy, but bare with me.

I rarely ever ban anyone from here. Since I started in, I think 2018, there have only been three. I banned a reader late Friday. I have not cared about his invective directed towards me. Those of you who are paid subscribers get to comment and I’m willing to let those who criticize me comment knowing I’ll use their money to help build my radio show network, etc. But in blasting me for, he claimed, living so comfortably I would not fight the left the way must fight, he dropped some inappropriate slurs against minorities pretty deliberately and that was that.

Last week, when I said we have to love our neighbors still and leave retribution to God, a great many people attacked me for not wanting to fight the left. I have a pretty good track record of fighting the left going back to my time at RedState. But the temptation right now on the right is to behave like the left, including reciprocating violence with violence.

Put it to you this way — I know a good many people, particularly women, who were pro-abortion and became pro-life by encountering Christians quietly praying outside abortion clinics, offering to walk with them in life, and both praying for them and witnessing to them.

I also know a number of people who really did not have strong feelings one way or the other on abortion who became very pro-abortion after abortion clinic bombings and targeted killings of abortion doctors.

How you fight matters.

Fight for justice. Demand justice. Fight for your family. Homeschool your kids. Fight for school choice. We have ways of doing things in this country — of fighting for things — that do not require killing people you oppose.

Increasingly, I hear people say Democrats are evil. Democrats say the same thing about us. “But abortion is evil,” is the usual response. Or transgenderism. Yes. Yes it is. And what does God say on the matter?

A preacher friend suggested this:

The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. 14 For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil. (Ecclesiastes 12:13–14, ESV)

Christians who think these matters are evil are still to love their neighbors, even the Democrats some of us have decided are evil because they support sins we do not support all while we support sins they do not support.

When I hear someone tell me abortion is evil, therefore we really must fight that evil, I wonder how and I think again of the people I know who changed people from being pro-abortion or even from having an abortion to becoming pro-life because someone chose Christian love over hate. We spent 40 years changing heart, minds, congresses, and the Supreme Court through elections. Our set backs were when some turned to violence. In the words of the hymn writer, “Our call to war, to love the captive soul / but to rage again the captor. / And with the sword that makes the wounded whole / we will fight with faith and valor.” Pay attention to the footnote because that sword is important.

Part of the reason we have arrived at this moment is because a lot of people have decided that in their righteousness, all others who disagree are evil. That leads me to something I struggled with saying not because I have questions, but I question if it is worth the trouble it will cause to speak it out loud because when I do, some of you will tune out from everything else even though it is the truth.

Here goes.

On January 6, 2021, a Capitol Hill police officer shot and killed Ashley Babbit. Security camera footage shows a mob trying to break through a door as members of Congress were fleeing in the background. The crowd lifted Babbit up to go through an upper window so she could unlock the door for the mob. The officer shot her to protect the fleeing members of Congress. He did his job.

Babbit was not actually on the side of the good guys that day. She, a veteran of the United States military, died as part of a mob.

On the right, there has not just been a strident effort to mythologize Babbit’s death as somehow innocent and make her a martyr, but even to claim ANTIFA was really behind January 6th. To this day, an online rightwing mob will assail anyone on the right who tells the truth about how Babbit died and others, perhaps some here, still insist ANTIFA organized the mob storming into the Capitol.

I have to bring that up to bring up something else.

Many members of the press and members of the supposed thought leaders of the left insist that we all need to put truth over tribe when it comes to January 6, 2021. I am perfectly willing to do that.

What I notice, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, is how the left and much of the press, cannot put truth over tribe in this matter.

It was always pretty obvious that Kirk’s assassin was on the left. The Guardian first broke that an old friend said Robinson had turned left. I suspect under pressure from the left, the paper later walked it back. Then the Daily Beast, another leftwing publication, ran a headline that Robinson’s grandmother said the whole family was MAGA. The same article said she’d never talked to the actual assassin about his political beliefs. The headline was good enough and the left circulated the headline, ignoring the text of the story. And let’s be clear — that was what the Daily Beast was trying to accomplish.

When Governor Cox of Utah said the investigation showed the assassin had been radicalized into leftwing politics, the left ignored it. When multiple outlets noted the assassin was in a same-sex relationship with a person transitioning, they quickly pivoted to “what difference, at this point, does it make?”

The supposedly intellection guardians of truth, sainted for leaving the GOP because of Trump, like Sarah Longwell of the Bulwark, insisted it was inappropriate of President Trump to blame leftwing radicalization. All of those sainted guardians have gone pretty damn quiet now that the President was revealed to be telling the truth.

Leftwing social media influencers like Rachel Bitecoffer, Ron Filokowski, Wajahat Ali, and others rushed to insisted there was no possible way the assassin could be on the left. Progressive activists on BlueSky and Twitter pushed out an FEC financial disclosure showing a donation from a Tyler Robinson to Donald Trump in 2020. It was the wrong Tyler Robinson from the wrong town in Utah. It did not matter.

For all the moral preening about accountability and January 6, 2021, a progressive radical assassinated Charlie Kirk and the moral peacocks stuck their fingers in their ears, closed their eyes, and blathered on lest the truth penetrate their minds.

I’m willing to call out my side and the left.

Most of those on the left who show up on television to claim intellectual honesty and puff up with their ability to be truth tellers have, since Wednesday, regurgitated lie and lie to build a narrative that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was on the right. They worked feverishly to do it because they needed to seed a lie into the minds of their own side to preserve their virtuousness.

Even many of those who try to stand above both sides cannot appreciate now the turning point we are at. They too scream “but January 6th” and ignore this is the first political assassination since…MLK?…that an American citizen not in office or running for office was assassinated for voicing his political views.

Yes, this is a new threshold of violence and smug screams about January 6th should not mask that fact or the fact that many of these people, dripping with disdain, cannot acknowledge the significance of murdering an American citizen for his political views. They must either both sides it or they must deny the left would do this.

A lot of people on the right have to be looking at all of this wondering how on earth we can go on co-existing with these people. I admit I am one of them.

In the American press corps, one is far more likely to have “far” attached to “right” than “left.” One is far more likely to see the views of a person on the right labeled “controversial” than on the left. When events happen that make the left look bad, the media chooses to cover the Republican response to deflect from what actually happened.

Even now, in the press, reporters are far more aggrieved that people are getting fired for cheering on a political assassination than they are aggrieved by the actual assassination.

These are editorial responses by a near press monopoly that helps shape others’ views. The press has made the editorial decision to side with the left, advance the left’s narrative, deflect from inconvenient facts, and vilify the right. At all times and in all cases, the right is on defense in the press except at Fox News and even Fox News engages in the pronoun games of the left.

Republicans get lectured about tone and the President’s words and January 6th.

Democrats get to say, “Well they do it too” to avoid accountability.

How can we, as a nation, coexist when one group is regularly pilloried by cultural, academic, and media institutions and the other side absolved of rhetoric that leads to a political assassination?

How can we, except we will — we will stay a single nation. There’s no divorce coming. There are plenty of people who want a national divorce. It will not happen. It is fantasy many on the left and right favor because they both think they can reshape the nation in their image. There are voices on the left and on the right who have wanted a national divorce for some time and will find any excuse to get it and stir the pot towards violence.

What those on the right who do this are missing is that the right side is winning. And you might miss it too.

Matt Walsh, over the weekend, posted this:

While I understand the sentiment, this is exactly what the left has done and look at it.

The left has embraced the “no enemies to the left of me” mantra so much that they cannot even admit a progressive assassinated Charlie Kirk.

The left’s refusal to police its own is what has driven so many black and Hispanic voters to the right.

So now, if we take Walsh’s position, we’ll be excusing the anti-semites and Neo-Nazis of the right or pretending they’re on the left even when they are not. You can say the Nick Fuentes groypers on the left, but you’ll be lying. They exist in a space on the right we should deny from the right’s winning coalition.

We must police our side. Keep the crazy out. Keep the racists out. Let the left be consumed with their crazy, their hate, their racism, their antisemitism, and their social antipathy. Let the left turn more hostile and even perhaps more violent.

And love them back. Fight harder in politics. Redistrict to keep them from power. Demand justice. Show Americans every day our side is not filled with the crazy and murderous hate of the left.

The pro-life movement has converted many pro-abortion advocates to the pro-life cause through love, prayer, and fellowship. The violent nuts within the pro-life movement converted many to the side of abortion with their violence.

How many Charlie Kirks are waking up today because of one act of violence last week? If we reciprocate the left with the ways of the left, we harm ourselves and our nation. If, instead, we fight smartly, the right way, we expose their maliciousness and expand our ranks.

We must start with the truth because it exposes them even more as liars.

Tyler Robinson is a progressive radical and the leftwing ideology that believes words are hate and can be responded to with physical violence prompted an assassination. The leftwing ideology that claims their side is virtuous and all are evil unless they embrace the left’s views is not the way to build a coalition because it always shifts left and further repels. It is the ideology of those who have cheered on the assassin.

Most Americans abhor violence and the idea of killing anyone for their political views. Highlighting the left’s nastiness, insanity, and violence is a far better way to beat them than with reciprocal violence. Leveraging a coalition that rejects the left’s ways and using that to advance redistricting and drive out votes then keeps the left from power. It is also why it is important to seek justice and punish those Americans who are so openly cheering on the assassination of someone for views they disagree with.

Canceling an American is punishing a nobody for a decade old tweet or a joke among friends. It is not canceling an American to seek justice against our fellow citizen who’d breach civic decorum to cheer on the assassination of a private citizen for his political views. It is, in fact, real justice and forcing a return to norms. We must drive those teachers and doctors and nurses and members of the military out of jobs that depend on citizens who are not poisoned to hate others for their views.

We must love God and our neighbors, even if our neighbors don’t love us back. We must leave revenge for God even as we seek justice and a return to social norms. We must fight, but not as the left fights. And being different from the left will help us win.

Again, that requires we start with truth. And we can begin with a simple one: leftist ideology poisoned a young man’s brain and led him to assassinate another young man, husband, and father solely because progressivism instilled in the assassin the belief that anyone to the right of him is evil and worthy of death.

We reject that.

Years ago, a black radical leftist who supported the Black Panthers and had a massive chip against white Americans went off to college. In college, he wore out the pages of The Autobiography of Malcolm X he read it so much. He was radicalized and militant and went off to Yale Law School ready to wage a crusade.

While at Yale, he lost his wallet. Being poor and among the Ivy League whites, his world was in that wallet. A fellow student, a young white conservative, found the wallet and tracked down the man to return it. That small act of decency and kindness began working in the black man’s radicalized heart. A simple act of kindness and decency literally changed history. Had former Ambassador John Bolton not tracked down Clarence Thomas and returned to the future Justice his wallet, who knows what our society would look like today.