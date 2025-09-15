Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Decency. I am 72 years old, and I can remember when America was decent society. Back in the days when a long line at a polling booth was not considered voter suppression, Americans tolerated the long line because they got the privilege of voting - long line or not. I remember standing in a long line to vote in presidential election of 1980. A man and a woman came to the end of the line. The woman was over 90 years old (I know this because she was my aunt). The man, her son, was literally holding her up. As the mother/son combination approached the end of the line and the line waiters realized what was happening, every person in that line yielded their spot in line until this elderly woman and her supporting son were advanced to the head of the line. Nobody had to be coerced into yielding the spot in line that they had gotten up so early to secure. Deferring to an elderly person was simply the decent thing to do.

Last week, a young wife and mother lost her husband and the father of her children to an assassin's bullet. Can we not just be decent enough to allow her to grieve?

LTL (Leave the left)

I think there has been a shift from the moderate voters who may not support trump and voted democrat. This block represents a big swath of America and there has been a tend for them to say they are no longer voting democrat.

So I think it would be appropriate to begin a movement. Leave the left.

It doesn’t compel people to vote right or rush to be a republican but it sends a message that maybe it’s time to walk away from what has obviously become a militarized version of the leftist agenda.

So in a sense. Walk away. Leave the left. Don’t vote for them. You don’t have to vote republican just don’t vote for them.

Overall I was angry. Maybe still am but in that anger I found resolve and a peace within to not respond like them. We have to stand firm. Not be passive but also not violent. There are ways to accomplish what we desire without the need to take up arms. That won’t solve much right now. And if we did we would lose as much respect as the left is losing right now.

No more.

leave the left.

