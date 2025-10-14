President Biden did what President Obama did not. The former gave credit to President Trump for a successful peace deal in the Middle East. Hillary Clinton did as well. Many Democratic leaders have praised the deal, but avoided the word “Trump.”

Yesterday, in Egypt, the President of Pakistan praised President Trump, pointing out how close India and Pakistan came to a war between nuclear powers until Mr. Trump intervened. Yesterday, in both Israel and Egypt, Donald Trump received the praise and adulation of world leaders and the families of the hostages now released.

Here at home, from MSNBC to CNN to PBS, reporters, anchors, and commentators praised President Trump — some with caveats, but praise nonetheless. Only the most partisan, broken souls cannot acknowledge that President Trump negotiated a peace that returned the hostages. It was a peace Joe Biden did not bring. It is a peace that damns the nomination of Kamala Harris even more, as she has now suggested Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

President Trump did what others could not do and did what others presumed he could not. He does get credit.

But also, the United States gets credit. Our leadership in the world matters. A week ago, on the anniversary of the October 7th attack, I tweeted just the Israeli flag emoji, which provoked the response of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She replied with an equal number of American flags.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter bio, in part, says, “America Only.” She showed no care for the American citizens held hostage by Hamas. She made no mention of them, seemingly had no care for them, and her statements make clear she thinks the United States wasted energy on a peace deal and the rescue of Americans held hostage by Hamas. She is not alone.

Between the isolationists and the antisemites, they frown on President Trump’s use of American power and prestige to stride the world stage and work for an American led world order. The problem for all of them is in our constitution.

The President of the United States can get peace in the Middle East, but he cannot get Democrats to reopen the federal government. Presidents, in their second and final terms, turn their attention abroad largely because, in foreign power, the President has near plenary power to operate, and lame duck status is irrelevant. Under our Constitution, the President does not have to go to Congress for permission to negotiate peace between Pakistan and India, Azerbaijan and Armenia, or Israel and Hamas. He can go it alone, marshaling the reputation, power, and prestige of the United States.

And here at home, it is a weird split screen.

The Democrats have disappeared from television over the past forty-eight hours as the President gets a triumphal global standing ovation. The Democrats have gone off to wine country in California to whine and fundraise. The government remains shut down. But it sure does not feel like it for most Americans.

The military will get paid on Friday. The mail is getting delivered. Social security checks are going out. WIC funding in most states continues. It makes one wonder why we need such an all encompassing government when, with a shutdown, the world keeps turning and the President can jet off to Sharm El-Sheikh to sign a peace deal.

As the President returns, he can leverage that goodwill. He can note that he got peace in the Middle East, but the Democrats won’t even reopen the government to negotiate a health care deal. The President can and should leverage the goodwill for domestic politics. Having jetted off to the Middle East and back, he can rightly ask Americans how it is he can go secure a peace deal, get hostages freed, and the Democrats, instead of reopening the government, absconded to wine country in California to hobnob with donors.

Lame duck status is creeping in. Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to chart her path past MAGA. She’s joined the Democrats now in lamenting the number of deportations, wanting Obamacare subsidies continued, and wanting an end to the filibuster. She believes those are popular items. She knows she will outlast Trump and wants part of his coalition for herself — a female Ron Paul with a base of fundraising support. Other Republicans will do the same if Greene is left unchallenged, and the President probably will not challenge Greene because he does not need to. He is going away. He is term limited. She is not. She and the others will be problems for J.D. Vance to deal with.

But lame duck status is not here yet. The President just earned his Nobel Prize, whether they give it to him or not next year. And now, he returns to deal with a situation more difficult for him to solve than peace in the Middle East — getting Democrats to reopen the government they want credit for shutting down, without the blame for shutting it down.