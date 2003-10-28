True Believers, Please Rise is David Brooks' column on the Boeing deal going on in Congress. The deal reeks of corruption. It may not be illegal, but as Brooks asks, "does it make you proud to be an American." We forget that the Demcrats ran Congress with ideals that eventually got corrupted. In 1994, they were so corrupt, they got tossed out. The same will eventually happen to Republicans. But, only 10 years after taking power?! That's too short of time to grow as corrupt as the Dems became.