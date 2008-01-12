Could we be close to a cure for Alzheimer's Disease? It looks that way.

An extraordinary new scientific study, which for the first time documents marked improvement in Alzheimerâ€™s disease within minutes of administration of a therapeutic molecule, has just been published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation.

This new study highlights the importance of certain soluble proteins, called cytokines, in Alzheimerâ€™s disease. The study focuses on one of these cytokines, tumor necrosis factor-alpha(TNF), a critical component of the brainâ€™s immune system. Normally, TNF finely regulates the transmission of neural impulses in the brain. The authors hypothesized that elevated levels of TNF in Alzheimerâ€™s disease interfere with this regulation. To reduce elevated TNF, the authors gave patients an injection of an anti-TNF therapeutic called etanercept. Excess TNF-alpha has been documented in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Alzheimerâ€™s.

The new study documents a dramatic and unprecedented therapeutic effect in an Alzheimerâ€™s patient: improvement within minutes following delivery of perispinal etanercept, which is etanercept given by injection in the spine. Etanercept (trade name Enbrel) binds and inactivates excess TNF. Etanercept is FDA approved to treat a number of immune-mediated disorders and is used off label in the study.