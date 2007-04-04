This is just despicable.

On Thursday, March 22, officials at Burlington Township High School enlisted the help of two local policemen to carry out a mock â€˜hostage situationâ€™ drill at their school.Â The drill invoked disapproval from Christian students as the student body was told that the alleged gunmen were â€œmembers of a right-wing fundamentalist group called the 'New Crusaders' who don't believe in separation of church and state.â€ According to a report in the local paper, The Burlington County Times, the mock gunmen pretended to gun down several students in the hallways before taking 10 students hostage in the schoolâ€™s media center.Â Given that the drill was intended to test the disaster response of students, faculty and local emergency personnel, county officers were dispatched during the drill to realistically execute an emergency evacuation of the building. The drill organizers explained that the supposedly Christian gunmen â€œwent to the school seeking justice because the daughter of one had been expelled for praying before class.â€Â

What makes it more insulting is the quote from the School Superintendent:

School Superintendent Chris Manno praised the drill beforehand explaining that â€œYou perform as you practice. We need to practice under conditions as real as possible in order to evaluate our procedures and plans so that they're as effective as possible.â€

So, hmmm, you wanted to use a fanatical religious group as the group that brings guns to the school and takes hostages. Gee, hmmm, which religious group should you use? Well, I guess you chose safely because if you used the one with followers who just might have a propensity to do this, you probably would have experienced the real thing. Disgusting and shameful.