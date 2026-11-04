Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Bo Wagner's avatar
Bo Wagner
5h

Trump: Vote like I'm on the ballot!

American voters: Hold my beer...

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walking humbly with my dog's avatar
walking humbly with my dog
5h

I am trying to remember God is still on the throne and to trust in Him. God have mercy on America.

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