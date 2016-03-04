The United States has hit a pivotal moment. Throughout the country, while Washington elites have gotten rich off the system, the poor and middle class have seen their jobs and positions in life go stagnant. Harry Reid's family has done quite well off the Senator's time in the Senate, and Senator Reid himself now lives at the Ritz. John Boehner left the Speaker's Chair and will now make a very comfortable living in the private sector, trading on his ties and influence.

Washington thrives while America suffers. The Democrats promised to improve the lives of blue-collar workers, but instead began an aggressively regulatory campaign that saw coal miners out on the street, factories close and lives upended. Republicans promised to fight back, but never mounted much of a fight or held the president accountable. When Ted Cruz was willing to go the ultimate step to stop the president with a government shutdown, his Republican colleagues threw him under the bus as quickly as possible.

At the same time, progressive elites in this country have imposed a system of political correctness, shaming and punishing those who do not agree and demanding a one size fits all morality that looks to many people as immoral.

Updated: Fri Mar 04, 2016