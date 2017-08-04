It seems ages ago, but in reality, it has only been a little over six months since Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Donald J. Trump. His first term is not even a year old, but he is on the third big change in his White House.

First President Trump hired Reince Priebus to be his chief of staff but began undermining Priebus' authority out of the gate. Virtually any member of the senior White House staff could bypass Priebus and go straight to the president. Many of them did. On more than one occasion, staff provided the president with online articles that were not true. They caused the president to go off on various tangents.

Updated: Fri Aug 04, 2017