On February 4, 2025, a few weeks after Donald Trump had been sworn in as President and before his tariff scheme kicked in, Heritage Foundation scholar and would be head of Bureau and Labor Statistics E.J. Antoni, PhD wrote at the Heritage Foundation,

The market analysts and so-called economists panicking over President Donald Trump’s tariffs must be at least somewhat relieved that he’s agreed to pause the ones he wants to impose on Mexico. But they shouldn’t have been worried in the first place, because their fears are misplaced. Trump understands the harsh reality of the situation: other nations have exploited the U.S. for decades, and it’s long past time America fought back. In fact, Trump’s actions will benefit Americans greatly.

Shortly thereafter, the Heritage Foundation, long an opponent of tariffs, memory-holed all its long history of opposing tariffs.

Antoni continued, “We finally have a president who recognizes these realities and who is implementing a carrot-and-stick approach to reshuffle the international paradigm in America’s favor. Trump is simultaneously making it more expensive to produce abroad and hire foreigners, while making it less expensive to produce domestically and hire Americans.”

Here is Dr. Antoni today:

With gas prices so high, the last thing Americans need is more expensive vehicles. But that’s what’s coming because of our nation’s byzantine tariff structure — one that, without quick reform, ironically will drive manufacturing overseas.

This was, if you read any of the economists who opposed tariffs, going to be the case. Tariffs reduce wage growth, increase prices, and slow reinvestment in companies, among other things. Additionally, every time a tariff regime is implemented, its components get lobbied, bureaucratized, and convoluted. It happens every time.