Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
10h

Erick, your post today is an advertisement for why we need to make school choice the new litmus test for republican candidates. We MUST retake our schools. If we can retake our schools, we can return to teaching these sorts of things so America's youth will have factual information about what socialism and communism actually do when implemented. Anyone who actually knows the factual outcomes and still wants to try that form of government cannot and will not flourish in an educated environment. That's why the left purposefully does NOT teach actual American history, avoids teaching factual history about WWI and WWII, and avoids actual facts about the Cold War. We use euphemisms like, "When the Berlin Wall came down people didn't run to East Germany." But, the kids these days don't even know what that means because they've never even heard of the Berlin Air Lift or why it was necessary. Retaking the American education system is how we retake America and make sure we don't have to water the tree of liberty again, which is an horrific thing to contemplate. Be safe Radioman.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
10h

Wow. According to my view of socialism there are two classes. The elite with the money and the rest of us who work for them. The elite, although they won’t admit it at some point made their fortunes through capitalism, but forgot to explain that to their progeny. Their charities are strictly social issues, they want to share the wealth but not theirs, they are not a very happy bunch of people, they think our country is an abomination of injustice, but they are perfectly happy with us working for them. We on the other hand are a mostly happy bunch. We don’t mind going to work every day. We are church going, family loving, and country loving group. The political elite socialist know nothing about us and that is sad, but I don’t think they want to. If people would just stop and listen to what they are saying, you can look at us but don’t touch. Just my opinion.

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