Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
Oct 5Edited

Great piece, Erick. But, of course, it does not apply just to pastors. We, as citizens who are conservative in our politics and Christian in our faith, need to stand up to the ethical rot that is at the base of Trump's power in the Republican Party. We need to clean up our own house before we can effectively oppose the Democrats.

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
Oct 5

I profoundly disagree with you on this. Pastors do NOT need to become political. Not only do they not need to become political, they should not.

Politics is the area of the flesh, the world, Satan. It is not the arena the man or woman of God should be preaching in.

What pastors need to do is point people to Jesus, God, the Holy Spirit, and the Bible. Then, pastors need to help their congregations understand the Holy Word of God. Where pastors as human beings fail and twist the Holy Word of God either through error or malice, as Talarico is doing, we as Christians step in and call out that error as you are doing.

God will make sure His message of truth, love, and salvation move people's hearts in the right direction.

God will make sure His children are supported and the children of the Devil do not prosper.

There are no fence sitters in this one. You are either with God or against Him. There is no middle ground. Choose this day whom you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Be safe Radioman.

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