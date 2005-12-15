Well, I got up here yesterday and spent several hours in the office. Now I'm trying to get back there. I usually like to be in by 8:00, but it is now 8:50 and I haven't even had a shower.

I'm staying with my friend Ben. Ben's water got turned off yesterday. No, it is not because Ben didn't pay a water bill or anything -- the freaking water company just screwed up and turned off the wrong person's water. Then charged him $25.00 to have it turned back on. Idiots! Freaking idiots!

They were suppose to be here before sun up to turn it back on. It's almost 9:00 and they still have not shown up. Idiots! Freaking idiots!