I don't know that Bush's speech is the turn of the tide, but I think it might be. My only criticism is too much reliance on the telepromter and not enough eye contact with the camera.

Other than that, I thought it was a good speech. He focused on the goals and progress before concluding with the uplifting "higher purpose." That was fitting and appropriate.

Two and a half years ago, the President said, "The battle is now joined on many fronts. We will not waver; we will not tire; we will not falter; and we will not fail. Peace and freedom will prevail." Now we waver, we tire, and we falter.

I still believe we will not fail. Peace and freedom will prevail. They must. The alternative is unacceptable, but if we fail the alternative would be an ever creeping reality. Islamofascism will either be beaten or succumbed to. To think anything else is to deny the reality of the evil against and among us.