Y’all, I’m just going to admit I overslept this morning. I went to bed early last night and slept in. Saturday night, I did the “Not Safe For Radio Show” in Atlanta. The theater was packed. Everyone seemed to have a good time except one lady in the back who had a bit too much to drink and seemed to be expecting some other Erick on stage. But it was exhausting and, for the first time in a long time, I was nervous.

I finally got to bed at 1:30 am after it was over. At 3:30 am on Sunday morning, my neighbor kindly rolled my trash can up my driveway, which set off our security system, and I woke up to the security company calling that someone was in my driveway. I finally fell back asleep, only to be woken up again as the police showed up to check on the house. LOL. I was beat.

On Friday, I wrote a review of the Superman movie, and a whole lot of comments were basically, “Thank you for taking a break from politics.” I’m glad everyone else is where I am, too. There was the one guy who insisted we cancel his subscription for not talking politics, but I think he was joking.

I have an obligation to talk about the news of the day. But occasionally, it gets exhausting. It’s the summer. People are starting to think about school starting or family vacation or the heat or the rain or the people in Texas or a host of other things.

So let me encourage all of you to do something this week.

Think about your town or your city. Is there anything you can donate to Goodwill this week? Why don’t you go do that? Can you go grocery shopping for your local food pantry or drive over to the local food bank and give them some money? Can you take a day to go volunteer at the local soup kitchen?

I tell you guys all the time that my favorite passage of scripture is from Jeremiah 29 — “seek the welfare of the city in which you live, and pray for it, for there you will find your welfare.” We get so focused on Washington, the news, the headlines, etc. — what about your local community? Can you find some way to spend some time helping there this week?

Not everything is political, including helping the poor and displaced in your own community. And if you aren’t sure where to start or how to engage, why not start by helping the people over in Texas still facing the devastation of the flooding?

Donate now