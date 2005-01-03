Bishop Desmond Tutu, a follower of the socialist tradition of obtaining a religious title to give credibility to the otherwise uncredible fawning over communism that so many socialists perform, is out with an interview in Newsweek. In it, Bishop Tutu again shows his remarkable lack of understanding of freedom and of God.

In fact, while a lefty hero, Bishop Tutu has done immense harm to Africans through his support of socialist and quasi-communist regimes that persecute those who believe in the God that Tutu claims to serve and place in poverty those Tutu claims to help. The only real god that Tutu has ever served has been himself. [Erickson Life Rule #1013: If someone is a Nobel Peace Prize Winner, he is most likely dedicated to peace through any means except free markets and America.]

In his interview, Tutu says, among other idiocies,

I still can't believe that [Bush getting re-elected] really could have happened. Just look at the facts on the table: Heâ€™d gone into a war having misled peopleâ€”whether deliberately or notâ€”about why he went to war. You would think that would have knocked him out [of the race.] It didnâ€™t. Look at the number of American soldiers who have died since he claimed that the war had ended. And yet it seems this doesn't make most Americans worry too much. I was teaching in Jacksonville, Fla., [during the election campaign] and I was shocked, because I had naively believed all these many years that Americans genuinely believed in freedom of speech. [But I] discovered there that when you made an utterance that was remotely contrary to what the White House was saying, then they attacked you. For a South African the dÃ©jÃ vu was frightening. They behaved exactly the same way that used to happen here [during apartheid]â€”vilifying those who are putting forward a slightly different view.

Then the great bishop of social charlatans says

I keep having to remind people that religion in and of itself is morally neutral. Religion is like a knife. When you use a knife for cutting up bread to prepare sandwiches, a knife is good. If you use the same knife to stick into somebodyâ€™s guts, a knife is bad. Religion in and of itself is not good or badâ€”it is what it makes you doâ€¦ Frequently, fundamentalists will say this person is the anointed of God if the particular person is supporting their own positions on for instance, homosexuality, or abortion. [I] feel so deeply saddened [about it]. Do you really believe that the Jesus who was depicted in the Scriptures as being on the side of those who were vilified, those who were marginalized, that this Jesus would actually be supporting groups that clobber a group that is already persecuted? Thatâ€™s a Christ I would not worship. I'm glad that I believe very fervently that Jesus would not be on the side of gay bashers. To think that people say, as they used to say, that AIDS was Godâ€™s punishment for homosexuality. Abominable. Abominable.

Notice how the Bishop couches his argument. He wants to say that God is neutral in the divide between the liberal and conservative church views. So, he phrases his argument by picking out the most extreme argument and smearing the conservatives with it -- gay bashing. We can presume he is, in bashing the conservatives, also bashing the Pope, who sees homosexuality as a sin, but has called for treating gays with tolerance and compassion.

The Bishop only condemns capitalists, so how can he accept a God that would condemn Sodom or a Christ that would say "Neither the drunkard nor the homosexual" will enter the gates of heaven.

Luckily for us in our fight against terrorism, while the Bishop may be neutral, God is decidedly not neutral.