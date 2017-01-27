"It is my property." "It is not human." "It is not even three-fifths of a person." "It is not a person." "I can do with my property whatever I want." "You have no legal right to control my property." "Science says it is not an intelligent being." "It cannot survive on its own. It is mine to do with as I please." "It cannot feel anything."

It is a person — a he or a she. They are living, breathing human beings capable of great intelligence. But slave owners refused to give up their slaves and came up with cruel justifications for slavery and terrible defenses for their brutality. When it became abundantly apparent that the Africans kidnapped and sold into slavery were just like their owners, their owners refused to believe it. They concocted pseudo-science to show the slave was inferior in every way. They bought and sold these human beings as if they were property.

Updated: Fri Jan 27, 2017