Before diving into anything else today, I want to make note of David French’s piece getting lots of chatter. What roiled people was this bit that was excerpted for social media:

Put simply, if the primary American divide is between right and left, then Talarico isn’t that interesting. There’s a long history of progressive religious activism in the United States, just as there is a long history of conservative religious activism. White evangelicals might be overwhelmingly Republican, but American Christians are remarkably diverse politically, and we’ve been arguing with one another for a long time. Yet if the primary American divide is between decent and indecent, then the equation changes. Talarico shines.

As I noted on Twitter, it is not decent to twist scripture to justify sin. It is not decent to use the Annunciation to defend abortion. It is not decent to claim there are other ways to salvation other than through Christ. It is not decent to call women “neighbors with uteruses.” Talarico comes across as a nice person, but he is not a decent person. He is a moral cretin.

The larger problem is this — a lot of pastors in Texas took issue with David French. Not a single one of them suggested voting for John Cornyn. In the present race, it is Talarico for the Democrats and, for the GOP, a runoff between a serial adulterer whose own staff reported him to the FBI for corruption and John Cornyn, the incumbent Senator.

If you are enraged by David French suggesting Talarico is “decent,” you should also recognize Ken Paxton is not a decent human being either. You may agree with Paxton politically, but spare me a defense of his character. And spare me your complaints about the decline of civilization if you decide to keep supporting an indecent person because of politics.

And I know some of the pastors who weighed in on this are reading me right now. Don’t expect the spiritual health of the nation to improve when you’re willing to wade into politics on Talarico, but remain silent on this point. I’ll have more on David French’s piece on radio today.

Now on to other things.

A Trump hater on Sunday assured me that oil would be up to $120.00 a barrel by Monday. Oil got over $100.00 before going down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in positive territory as did the S&P 500 and NASDAQ.

Democrats who have been trying for years to make oil as expensive as possible to force change on Americans were suddenly outraged at oil going up to levels not seen since Joe Biden was President. The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is, today, still more than a dollar cheaper than when Chuck Schumer was telling people gas had gone down to reasonable levels just two years ago.