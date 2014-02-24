Two Must Reads
Really, I need not say anything else. I know that is unusual, but just go read these two pieces. The first is by Andy McCarthy. The second is by Russell Moore. Read them and retweet them and put them on Facebook. It will save me the trouble of having t...
Really, I need not say anything else. I know that is unusual, but just go read these two pieces. The first is by Andy McCarthy. The second is by Russell Moore. Read them and retweet them and put them on Facebook. It will save me the trouble of having to repackage and repeat arguments made better that I could.
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